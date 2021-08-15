Kathleen (Fielding) Davis, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Davis, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, following a period of declining health. She was 80.

Kathleen was born October 8, 1940, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to parents George W. and Beatrice S. (Newton) Fielding.

She was a 1958 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She had worked at O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Ronald K. Davis of San Diego, California, Sheila Speir (Jeff) of South Carolina, George Davis (Becky) of Cleveland, Ohio and Carl Davis (Mariann) of Masury; her nine grandchildren; her 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Benjamin Fielding (Marilyn) and Donna Curry (Howard), all of Brookfield, Ohio and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her brother, George Fielding and by her nephew, Lt. Col. Benjamin A. Fielding.

A memorial gathering to honor Kathleen will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Davis was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director.

