MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Katie” H. McKelvey, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while a patient in O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, following a period of declining health. She was 87.

Katherine was born April 8, 1935, at home in Masury, a daughter to Alfred G. and Minnie I. (Pearson) Schmidt.

She graduated in 1953 from Brookfield High School and was a proud homemaker.

She was a member of the Church of God, Hubbard, Ohio; and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brookfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.

In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, fishing and cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Survivors include: her brother, Alfred L. Schmidt, of Masury; and her nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene Fogel and Norm McKelvey; sister, Ruthea Gault; and sister-in-law, Shirley Schmidt.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. McKelvey was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Katherine “Katie” H. (Schmidt) McKelvey, please visit our floral store.