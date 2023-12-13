BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Lee Saker, 76, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial in Masury, Ohio.

She was born December 27, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James W. and Florence A. (Wray) Saker and was a lifelong Brookfield resident.

Karen was a 1964 graduate of Brookfield High School and attended Kent State University.

She worked 34 years with the Trumbull County Office of Elderly Affairs as Nutrition Project Director, retiring in 2018.

She was a charter member of the All-Ohio Youth choir performing at the Ohio State Fair in 1963 and 1964 and sang with the concert choir on a tour of Europe in 1965. Karen also sang with the Warren Community Chorus for 20 years.

She was a 30-year member of the Hermitage, Pennsylvania Women’s Club and Drama Department. She also was a 4-H member and later advisor of the Brookfield Hummingbirds 4-H Club for 36 years and served on the Trumbull County 4-H Advisory Council including a term as Chairperson.

Karen was a member and trustee of the Buckeye Leadership Workshop for 35 years retiring as a member of the permanent committee teaching numerous classes in a variety of crafts.

She was a lifelong member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church where she served as choir director for over 40 years and in 2022 Karen was honored with the church choir room being named for her. She also served on countless committees, councils, fundraising events and dinners, as well as taught Sunday School at the church.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Cheryl Saker.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. James R. Saker of Fort Mill, South Carolina; nephews, Jamie (Susan) Saker of Tabor, Iowa and Rob Saker of Atlanta, Georgia; great-nephew, James Warner “Jay” Saker; great-niece, Lily Saker and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, OH 44403, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Friends may call one hour before the service, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Memorial gifts can be made to either the Brookfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, OH 44403 or to the Buckeye Leadership Workshop, c/o David Kalkbrenner, Registrar, 1152 Green Ravine Drive, Westerville, OH 43081.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Karen Lee Saker, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.