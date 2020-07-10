Karen L. Davis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Davis, of Warren, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020, while at home following an extended illness. She was 71.

Karen was born in Warren, on March 16, 1949, a daughter to Dale H. and Gladys (Justice) Mathews.

She graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1967 and furthered her education at the Trumbull Business College by receiving a certification as a medical secretary.

Most of her working career, she worked as a beautician for various shops in the area. In addition, Karen was an Inventory Control Manager for the former DIY, Warren.

Her memberships included: First United Methodist Church, Warren, Past-President of the 32 Club, Youngstown, Ohio and Past Secretary of the Shenango Valley Corvette Club.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, attending functions for the Corvette Club and reading, however, spending time with her grandkids meant the most to her.

Surviving are her husband, Randal E. Davis, whom she married August 1, 1998; daughters, Christina M. Pingley (Sean) of Champion, Ohio and Rachel H. Mussalow (Cody) of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Seth Adkins, Cali Mussalow and Chloe Adkins; brothers, Mark Mathews of Cody, Wyoming and Scott Mathews of Powell, California; aunt, Kay Munroe (Ed) of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandbaby.

A memorial gathering to honor Karen will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.