Karen “Grammy” S. (Fonagy) Phipps, Brookfield, Ohio



BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen “Grammy” S. Phipps of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday morning, September 16, 2021, while in the Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness. She was 63.

Karen was born on September 9, 1958, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Joseph and Shirley Mae (Hougelman) Fonagy.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1976 and had worked as a sales associate for Sheetz in Niles, Ohio.

In her spare time, Karen enjoyed knitting, sewing, going to the casino and playing on the computer. However, spending time with her grandkids is what she loved the most.

Survivors include her children, Tricia Stewart (Paul) of Brookfield, Robert A. Phipps (Candace) of Liberty Township, Ohio and Danielle Finecey (Josh) of Mercer, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Hazel, Austin, Cameron, Gavin, Haylee, Collin and Rebecca; two great-grandchildren, Chandler and Payton and her siblings, Joseph J. Fonagy (Sue) of Brookfield and Gloria Combine (Mark) of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry A. Phipps, whom she married on February 28, 1987, he died on June 22, 2019; granddaughter, Abigail and sister, Gail Hollern.

In accordance with her wishes, services will remain private.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made payable to Sheetz for the Kidz, 5700 Sixth Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602 (814-946-3611).

