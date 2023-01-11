BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin Paul Mosora, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023, due to injuries sustained from a car accident. He was 23.

Justin was born on April 24, 1999, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to Timothy Wayne and Lee Ann (Chalfant) Mosora.

He was a 2017 graduate of Brookfield High School who also attended TCTC.

Justin enjoyed working many different jobs and experiencing new challenges on his journey to find his ideal vocation. He was currently working as a welder for Kilar Fabrication, Hubbard, Ohio.

He was a member of the West Middlesex United Methodist Church and was a former Boy Scout with Troup 26, Brookfield.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, drinking beer, riding 4-wheelers and hanging out with his friends. He had a big smile that matched his fun, loving heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his parents, Tim and Lee Ann, of Brookfield; brother, Timothy Mosora (Melissa White) of Brookfield; grandmother, Shirley Mosora of Brookfield; grandfather, William Chalfant of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Mosora, Sr.; grandmother, Catherine Chalfant and uncles, John and Steven Mosora.

A time of gathering to honor Justin’s life will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., also in the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to his family c/o the funeral home for an appropriate charity to be determined.

