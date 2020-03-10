Justin “Jay” Michael Nehlen, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin “Jay” “J-Bird” Michael Nehlen, of Masury, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident. He was 29.

Justin was born January 6, 1991 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Robert David “Dave” Nehlen II and Tammy L. (Thompson) Nehlen.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 2009 and had worked as a landscaper. In addition, he was currently working as a crane operator for Industrial Steel, Youngstown, Ohio.

In his spare time, Jay enjoyed playing football with the kids, playing video games, going to the beach and spending time with his family, however, he may be best remembered as a practical joker.

Survivors include his mother, Tammy L. Porterfield and her husband, Sonny, of Masury; his children, Aidan, Clayton, Angelia and Brooklynn; his siblings, Robert David “Dave” Nehlen III (Ashley) of Boardman, Ohio, Ryan C. Novosel of Salem, Ohio, Alyssa R. Nehlen of West Middelsex, Pennsylvania and Breonna M. Morrison of Niles, Ohio; his true love, Amanda J. Letcher and her children, Landon and Braylen; his second mom, Lisa M. Morrison and her son, Christopher, both of Niles; his lil’ princess, Bayleigh; his nephew, Matthew; his paternal grandparents, Robert D. and Sheridan L. Nehlen; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Thompson; his best friend, LT; his stepbrothers, Michael, Ethan and Connor and his extended family too.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his maternal grandfather, Johnny Thompson.

Private services will be observed.

Coordination of this tribute for Justin will be presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Neil-Kennedy Recovery Clinic, 2151 Rush Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

