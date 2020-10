BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Jones of Brookfield, Ohio, entered into eternal peace at 9:35 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home while surrounded by his family, following a brief illness. He was 66.

Jerry was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 21, 1954, a son to Herbert H. and Clara Belle (Horn) Jones.