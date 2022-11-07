BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Virginia Neely of Brookfield, Ohio passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long and healthy life. She was 106.

Julia had resided at Countryside at the Elmwood, Hubbard, Ohio, an assisted living facility, since December 2014.

Julia was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania, on June 9, 1914, a daughter to Frank S. and Edna (Blumer) Boston.

She was a 1933 graduate of New Castle High School and furthered her education by attending the Shenango Valley Commercial Institute.

She was a merchandise records supervisor for JC Penney, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, for 33 years before retiring in 1974. Julia was also fondly known as “Judy” and “Penney” by her friends and coworkers. Her second career began following the death of her husband when she took classes at Sharon Regional so that she could “sit with ill people” at the hospital.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania and Order of Eastern Star #156, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, vacationing at Geneva-on-the-Lake and going to the casinos with her $20 allowance, however, her most treasured life achievement was when she traveled to the Holy Land.

Survivors include her nephew, Jim Burdette and wife, Judi, of Brookfield; niece, Merriam Burdette of Palm Harbor, Florida; niece, Judith Wilson and husband, Larry, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; nephew, Woodrow “Woody” Stone of Indianapolis, Indiana; six great-nieces and nephews; ten great-great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph C. Neely, whom she married November 23, 1967; he died October 11, 1976 and by her siblings, Helen Ruth Ebert, Dorothy Stone, Betty Burdette and Jim Boston.

A time of gathering to honor Julia will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., in the First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial Contributions may be made to either her church or the Activities Department of Countryside at the Elmwood Assisted Living, both c/o the funeral home.

Julia’s family expresses their sincere thanks to the employees of Countryside at the Elmwood and Bella Care Hospice for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Julia.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.