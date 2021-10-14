Julia Rose Dobay Kozma, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Rose Dobay Kozma died May 5, 2020, of natural causes on the Big Island of Hawaii.

She was born February 22, 1926, to Louis and Marie (Kecskes) Dobay in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Mrs. Kozma grew up in the Masury – Brookfield area and was a well known independent hairdresser on the West Hill on Kimberly Avenue.

She loved playing cards, golf, bowling and making stuffed cabbage. She and husband Stephen enjoyed the activities, social gatherings, dances and formal balls, as part of the Sharon Knights of Columbus, of which Stephen participated.

Julia belonged to the Brookfield Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Red Hats Society, and Masury-Brookfield Women’s Club. She was also an active member of the Brookfield High School ODDS and ENDS Club, from 1942 to 2006. This card club met monthly and had over 1000 hours of playing time over the years! She also helped start the Buhl Park Walking Club, and belonged to Holy Trinity R.C. Hungarian Church Rosary Society, and Alter Clubs.

She moved to Hawaii to live near her daughter in 2015 and passed away in a private care home from natural causes. She is deeply missed.

She is survived by son, Stephen L. (Diana) Kozma, of La Follette, Tennessee, and daughter, Julia (Judy) M. Lindbergh, of Keaau, Hawaii; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Stephen A. Kozma in 2000 and four siblings: Anna (Voyda); Charles; Barbara (Ballman); and Zoltan.

A Celebration of Life service, hosted by the Women of the Brookfield Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, will be held at the Fire Hall, 774 State Route 7, NE, Brookfield, Ohio, 44403, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Inurnment and brief graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., in the Holy Trinity R C Hungarian Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Briceland Funeral Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Julia Rose (Dobay) Kozma, please visit our floral store.