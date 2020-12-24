Judy L. (Yarabenets) Usnarski, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy L. Usnarski, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, while at home and under Hospice Care. She was 70.

Judy was born in Sharon, on March 16, 1950, a daughter to Michael W. and Idabell Evelyn (Aldrich) Yarabenets, Jr.

A 1968 graduate from Brookfield High School, she had worked as a file clerk for UPMC – Shenango Campus.

Survivors include her husband, Robert L. Usnarski, whom she married August 30, 1974; her sister, Kim Cheney and her husband Dean, of West Middlesex and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sisters, Michele Griffin, Linda Sue Yarabenets and Paula Trojak.

In accordance to her wishes, no services are to be held.

She will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery with family.

Expressions of sympathy can be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Arrangements presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judy L. (Yarabenets) Usnarski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.