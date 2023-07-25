VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Shelby, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was 78.

Judy was born February 11, 1945, in Flint, Michigan, a daughter to William Loyal Stanley & Evelyn Doris (Holbeck) Stanley.

On July 12, 1969, she married a gentleman by the name of Delmar Eugene Shelby. Together they started a family and born to this union were four children: Delmar, Anna, Linda, and Dennis.

She might be remembered working for the former Lawson’s, Dairy Mart, and Circle K Convenience Stores in the area.

In her spare time, Judy enjoyed playing Bingo and going to Casinos. In addition, she liked watching NASCAR to cheer on her favorite driver, Dale, Jr. However, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, warmed her heart the most.

Survivors include: her children, Anna (Joe) Gilbert, of Warren, Ohio, Linda L. Palette (Steven), of Vienna, and Dennis (Elizabeth) Shelby, of Johnston Township, Ohio; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Fred Stanley, of Mt. Morris, Michigan, Elaine Stanley, of Davison, Michigan, and Janet (Randy) Schermerhorn, of Mt. Morris; her extended family as well as her bonus children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmar, who passed August 15, 2004; son, Delmar Allen Shelby; grandson, John Thomas Palette; and siblings, LaVerne Sanders and Wilma Jean Long.

A time of gathering to honor Judy will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., also in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Vienna Township Cemetery.



As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be payable to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 (or) www.jdrf.org

