KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita B. Hardway, of Kinsman, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, while a patient at the Windsor House of Champion, following a period of declining health. She was 90.

Juanita was born October 1, 1932, in Monongah, West Virginia, a daughter to Samuel Crihfield & Ruby Blanche Soles-Thompson.

She worked as a nurse’s aide with several area nursing homes.

She was attending the Hartford United Methodist Church and in her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and reading her Bible. However, spending time with her grandchildren gave her the most joy.

Survivors include: her daughters, Barbara (Lyle) Burr, of Kinsman, Mary (James) Johnston, of Cortland, Ohio, and Donna (Dale) Steele, of Johnson, Ohio; her son, Keith (Denise) Hardway, of Warren, Ohio; her grandchildren, Melanie Steele, Courtney (Jason) Gracey, Christina (Adam) Burnworth, Timothy (Kay) Burr, Jonathon (Elizabeth) Burr, Cashel Hardway, and Declan Hardway; her great-grandchildren, Asher Burnworth, Isabelle Burr, Allison Gracey, Addicca Burgy, Makenzie Gracey, Hailee Steele, and Erica Kish; and her sister-in-law, Catherine Soles; as well as her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Thomas Thompson; husband, Harry Vell Hardway, whom she married August 2, 1950, he died September 15, 2018; grandson, Michael Steele; brother, John Soles, and step-brothers, Thomas Thompson and Billy Thompson.

A private service for Juanita was held on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. She was laid to rest in Dugan Cemetery, Fowler, Ohio, next to her husband.

