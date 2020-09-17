Joyce L. Wilkes, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Wilkes, of Brookfield, Ohio, was received with open arms in Heaven on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, while a patient in the Liberty Arms Health Care Center, following a period of declining health. She was 87.

Joyce was born on March 16, 1933, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter to John H. and Hazel O. (Jackson) Tilley.

She married a gentleman by the name of Clyde E. Wilkes, Sr. on September 26, 1952. Together they started a family and born to this union were seven children: Clyde Jr., John, Nancy, Geraldine, Rosemarie, Darlene and Christine.

She was a homemaker and proudly wore the title of Matriarch of the family.

Her memberships included: Brookfield Township Ladies Fire Auxiliary (57 years); Mercer and Trumbull County Fire Auxiliary; Ohio State Fire Auxiliary and she was a former Girl Scout Troop and Brownie Leader.

In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed working puzzle and word find books. In addition, she loved camping and sitting around the campfire. However, being with her family brought her the most joy.

Survivors include: her sons, Clyde E. “Bud” Wilkes, Jr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania and John H. Wilkes, of Masury, Ohio; her daughters, Nancy L. Wilkes, of Brookfield, Rosemarie H. (Charles) Reeher, and Darlene K. Songer, both of Sharon; her 12 grandchildren; her 10 great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Jackie Walker (Bill), of Sussex, New Jersey; her son-in-law, Dennis Dillon, of Masury; as well as extended family and countless friends in the fire service community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Sr., who died January 27, 1989; daughters, Geraldine “Gerri” Dillon and Christine J. Wilkes-Heckathorne; grandchildren, Raymond Heckathorne and Mary Chris Heckathorne; brother, Thomas Tilley; sister, Evelyn L. Fisher; daughter-in-law, Rachelle A. Campbell-Wilkes; and son-in-law, James Songer, Sr.

A time of gathering to honor Mrs. Wilkes will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. Her celebration continues with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon also in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brookfield Fire Department c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Wilkes was provided by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135)

