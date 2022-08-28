VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” P. Davis, of Vienna, Ohio, entered into the celestial lodge above on Thursday, August 25, 2022, while a patient in Sharon Regional Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 78.

Joseph was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on August 26, 1943, a son to Richard C. and Maxine (DeLillo) Davis.

He graduated from Neshannock High School in 1961 and furthered his education by attending Youngstown State University. He would later receive a degree in Human Resources from Geneva College.

He proudly served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1966 – 1971. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist E-5.

The majority of his working career was spent as a district salesman in the power equipment industry, where he retired from Power Equipment Distributors in 2008. Some may remember him also as a Sales Representative for the A&H Buehrle Company, where he sold Polaris Snowmobiles.

He was a member of the Copper Penny Lodge #778, F&AM, Vienna, 32 Degree Mason of the Ancient Accepted Order of Scottish Rite, Valley of Youngstown, Charter Member and former Secretary of the Ohio State Snowmobile Association, Mahoning Valley Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club and Marienville Trail Riders Snowmobile Club.

Along with snowmobiling, he had a great passion for drag racing and spending time with his family and friends at the drag strip. Most of all, he loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include son, Kevin Davis (Cyndi) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; daughter, Shea Davis of Vienna; granddaughters, Winter and Danika Davis; sister, Sherry Schaas of Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania and a very dear friend, Royce Audia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jean A. (Scocchera) Davis, whom he married August 21, 1965, she passed on July 31, 2013.

A time of gathering to honor Joe’s life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. His celebration continues with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service, also in the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest next to his bride in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

As suggested by his family, material contributions can be made to the Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44481 or the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Davis was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director (330-509-3135).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph “Joe” P. Davis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.