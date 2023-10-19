BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” Wesley Guthrie of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life on Monday, October 16, 2023, while at home following a period of declining health. He was 71.

Joseph was born March 2, 1952, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son to Wesley F. and Lois (Carver) Guthrie.

A 1970 graduate of Brookfield High School, he worked as a crane operator for Sharpsville Quality Products. In addition, Joe had also worked at Republic Steel, Valley Mold, Sawhill Tubular and P.I. & I. Trucking, retiring after a combined 39 years of service.

He was a member of the Brookfield Christian Church; Brookfield Conservation Club and a bowling league at Mohawk Lanes. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, camping, listening to all types of music, playing pool, watching the Sci-Fi channel, tinkering in the garage, repairing broken things and riding the lawn tractor, however, spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends, gave him the most joy. Let’s not forget to mention his love for his fur-pup, Maggie.

He is survived by his bride, LaRay Theresa (Myers) Guthrie, whom he met at the Skate More Roller Rink in New Wilmington, they married July 11, 1970; children, Jessica LaRay (Kevin) Trumbull of Pittsfield, Pennsylvania, Joseph Wesley (Christa) Guthrie II of Sigel, Pennsylvania, Julie Irene Fox of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Jacob Alan Guthrie of Masury, Ohio; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Iris Irene Carver and Delores Sharp; as well as his extended family and many lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and six sisters.

A time of gathering in honor of Joe will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., in the Brookfield Christian Church, located on the Historic Village Green of Brookfield Center. His celebration continues with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m., also in the church.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403 (330-509-3135). As suggested by his family, material contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

