MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” Koch, of Masury, Ohio, had his journey on this earth come to an end on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Assumption Village in North Lima. He passed away peacefully with his loving sisters by his side following a lengthy illness.

Joseph was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on February 10, 1956, to the late Joseph L. and Pauline M. Koch.

He was affectionately known as “Joey” to his family and will be forever missed.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1974 where he played on the baseball team.

Joe loved rock&roll music, playing corn hole and participating in golf scrambles. In addition, he was a huge New York Yankees and Cleveland Browns fan.

He worked at Western Reserve Metals in Masury and Lexington Components in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Joe is survived by his brother, Mark (Cookie) Koch; sisters, Donna (John) Gerner and Valerie (Marty) Imblum; nephews, Mark and Mitchell; niece, Tammy; aunts, Mary Lou and JoAnn, as well as many cousins, friends and his sweet feline, Lucy.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Dick Smith, will follow at 2:00 p.m.

The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff at Assumption Village. Also, special thanks to the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, for their exceptional and compassionate care of our dear brother during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

