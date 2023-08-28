BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph E. Fusco, Jr. of Brookfield, Ohio unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Medical Center, following an apparent heart attack. He was 46.

Joseph was born on October 23, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, a son to Joseph E. and Mary Ellen (Stamp) Fusco, Sr.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1995 and furthered his education in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he studied finance.

Joe worked as a quality controller for Cattron-Laird Inc., Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and most recently for Ultium Cells, LLC, Lordstown, Ohio.

He had a passion for golfing and liked playing in the men’s league at Yankee Run Golf Course, Brookfield. In addition, he enjoyed flying his drone and playing “Call of Duty”, however, spending time with his family and friends, especially his fiancée, Christina, gave him the most joy.

Survivors include his fiancée, Christina Miller and their daughter, Danika Bliss of Brookfield; father, Joseph, Sr., of Girard, Ohio; grandmother, Nancy (Spain) Fusco-Marsh of Girard; stepmom, Christine Fusco of Niles, Ohio; siblings, Justin White (Kristen) of Girard, Joe Hughes (Heather) of Greensboro, North Carolina and Jessica Fusco of Conroe, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen and grandparents, Doug Marsh, Cecilia and Eugene Baker.

A time of gathering in Joe’s honor will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Yankee Run Golf Course c/o the funeral home.

