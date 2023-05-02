SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan D. “Dewey” Ganzy, Sr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania transitioned from this life while at home and surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, April 28, 2023, following a period of declining health. He was 75.

Mr. Ganzy was born January 21, 1948, in Sharon, a son to Warren Gillespie and Minnie L. (Ganzy) Robinson.

He was a 1966 graduate from Farrell High School, where he excelled in athletics.

Self was forgotten when he enlisted in the U.S. Army to defend our flag and help keep our country free during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a medical corpsman who was assigned to the 86th Combat Support Hospital. His decorations and citations include: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, One Oversea Bar, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, and Marksman Badge with the M16. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist 4th Class.

Dewey found employment as a steelworker for Sharon Steel and Wheatland Tube. In addition, he also worked at Westinghouse Electric.

He was a former member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Sharon.

He was also a Lifetime Member of the VFW Post #7597, where he served as post commander ’94-’97 and a member of the United Steelworkers Union, however, he may also be remembered as a youth football coach and Little League Baseball umpire.

In his spare time, Dewey enjoyed walking everywhere, playing the lottery, especially his scratch off tickets and cheering for his Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a special bond with his family and will truly be missed.

Survivors include his children, Melissa L. (Derek) Jackson of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Andre “Dre” (Julia) Ganzy of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Percy Phephus Coleman of Farrell; grandchildren, Eric, Gerisse, Trenity and Jamarii; great-granddaughters, Malia and Milan; sisters, Patricia D. Robinson and Deborah Y. Sims, both of Farrell; special nephews, Justin L. Sims and Jaren D. Sims; mother of his children, Dorothy Ganzy and friend, Angie Norris.

His parents; son, Jonathan Duane Ganzy, Jr. and the father who raised him, Charles W. Robinson, all preceded him in death.

A Home Going Service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, with Pastor T. James Harrison officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be rendered by the Wheatland American Legion Post #432.

He will be laid to rest with family in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Dewey’s family will welcome and receive friends and family at his daughter’s home, 1131 Roemer Blvd., Farrell.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to his family, who will determine an appropriate charity of remembrance.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

