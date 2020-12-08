John William Merchant, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John William Merchant, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, while he was asleep. He was 69.

John was born April 15, 1951, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Abram H. and Margaret A. (Engle) Merchant.

Self was forgotten the day that John left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. He enlisted in the U.S. Army while the Vietnam Conflict was ongoing. His declarations and citations include: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Army Commendation Medal, 1 Oversees Service Bar, and Expert M16 Rifle and Grenade. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist 5.

He was the owner of the Outdoor Sportsman Shop & Hawg’s Pen, Sharon.

In his spare time, he enjoyed meeting with his friends and family for breakfast or lunch, riding his Harley, going hunting, reading a good book and sending daily biblical scriptures to almost everyone he knew.

He is survived by: his son, John J. Merchant and his wife Niki, of Brookfield, Ohio; his grandchildren, Kenzie and Chase; his brother, Ron Merchant and his wife Edna; his sisters, Sherry Merchant, of Sharpsville and Susan Schreckenghost and her husband Dave, all of Sharpsville; as well as his extended family and close friends.

His parents preceded him in death.

Private services were held for his family.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Merchant was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John William Merchant, please visit our floral store.