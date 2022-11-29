VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas Palette, of Vienna, Ohio, passed from this life to eternal life on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in the Emergency Room of St. Joseph Medical Center, Warren, Ohio, due to diabetic complications. He was 32.

John was born June 28, 1990, in Warren, a son to Steven Thomas and Linda Lee (Shelby) Palette.

He graduated from Mathews High School in 2009 and attended Kent State University Trumbull Campus.

He was a member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, Vienna.

In his spare time, John loved music, especially the band Blink 182. He knew the band members, the songs, the lyrics… He was a BIG fan. He also enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family, especially Grandma Palette. In addition, he was an avid eclectic collector of various things.

Survivors include: his parents, Steven and Linda; his brothers, Cameron, Ethan, and Carson Palette, all of Vienna; his grandmothers, Elaine Palette and Judy Shelby, both of Vienna; and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gene Shelby and Wilbert Palette.

A Requiem Mass to honor John will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Rd., Vienna, Ohio 44473, where family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00-1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in the Vienna Township Cemetery, with family.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be payable to the church.

