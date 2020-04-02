John “Tank” Martino, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Tank” Martino of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, joined the Angel’s Choir on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, while at home following a brief illness. He was 84.

John was born October 13, 1935, at home in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son to Ralph Martino, Sr. and Catherine (Sarcinella) Martino.

A 1955 graduate of Farrell High School, he furthered his education by attending the Pinecrest Bible College.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. He achieved the rank of Specialist E-4 and was a marksman with a rifle. While in the service, John was assigned to the 1st Calvary Division HQ Army Band and played the tuba in the brass section. He had the unique opportunity to perform in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. He was honorably discharged from his duties on December 3, 1958.

A short time after his return home, he fell in love with a gal by the name of Jean Lissimore and the two married on August 6, 1966. Together they started a family and were blessed by having two children, Melissa and John.

John began his working career as a Coil Winder for 22 years at Westinghouse Electric Company, however, he was most proud of the position he held as a correction officer. He worked for the Mercer Correctional Institution under the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for a period of 14 years before he officially retired.

John loved to sing. His gift as a tenor led him to the Royal Heirs Quartet. In addition, he participated in the Covenant Presbyterian Church Choir, where he and Jean were members.

In his spare time, he enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee at Panera Bread, wetting a fishing line, and shooting skeet and targets. John could fix anything. He was a deep thinker and was very methodical in his approach to life.

The love his heart effortlessly gave to others was a true gift. Those who ever had the privilege of sitting and conversing with John walked away from the conversation with a more uplifting and inspiring view of the world. Simply put, John truly had the kindest heart, free of any bias or prejudice.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; his beautiful children, Melissa J. O’Dwyer and John W. Martino and his wife, Renee, all of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; his precious grandchildren, Jayne and Sean O’Dwyer and Johnny and Jayson Martino; his never aging brother, Daniel Martino and his wife, Gwen, Brookfield, Ohio and his many nieces and nephews, as well as his friends whom he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph, Jr., Frank and Jerry Martino, Christine Sanitate, Angeline Lawler, Jenny Hinkle, Lucy Morocco and Rebecca Fair.

Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Food Warehouse, 109 Sharpsville Avenue, Suite A, Sharon, PA 16146.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Martino was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John “Tank” Martino, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.