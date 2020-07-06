John Raymond Swab III, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Raymond Swab III, of Campbell, Ohio, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, while at home. He was 40.

John was born March 6, 1980 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John Raymond Swab, Jr. and Cricket (Hayes) Swab.

A 1998 graduate from Brookfield High School, John received a certification as an automobile mechanic from the Gordon D. James Career Center.

Most of his life, he had worked as a truck driver for various companies throughout the Valley. In addition, he was an excavator and a mechanic.

In his spare time, he enjoyed slinging mud and turning a wrench. John loved to ride 4-wheelers and go off-roading. He had a unique ability to fix and rebuild almost anything on wheels.

Survivors include his wife, Denise (Majors) Swab, whom he married February 12, 2005; his sons, Seth A. Swab of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Trevor J. Swab of Youngstown, Ohio; his mother, Cricket Morrison (Jim) of Hillsboro, Indiana; his maternal grandmother, Julie Good of West Lafayette, Indiana; his brothers, Michael B. Swab, of Veedersburg, Indiana and Jesse L. Swab (Michelle) of Lafayette, Indiana and his extended family too.

He was preceded in death by his father; by his maternal grandfather, Albert Good and by his paternal grandparents, John and Hilda Swab, Sr.

Arrangements are private. Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the funeral home to help defray the funeral costs.

