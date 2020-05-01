John R. Miller, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Miller, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness. He was 80.

John was born on August 17, 1939, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, one of nine children to George and Ann Miller.

He graduated in 1957 from Sharon High School. A short time later, he enlisted in the military. Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our country’s freedom when he began serving in the U.S. Navy. His last assignment was to the USS Cony. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Fireman Apprentice.

He fell in love with a gal by the name of Betty Lou Pop and they exchanged vows on February 12, 1966. Together they held hands for the next 54 years.

John worked as a heavy equipment operator through Local #66 Union Hall, Youngstown, Ohio. In 1980, he and his son Todd started a business, Miller’s Dump Truck and Landscaping.

He was a member of the Shenango Valley Antique Car Club, Brookfield Conversation Club and Operating Engineers Local 66.

In his spare time, he was a fanatic about antique cars. He absolutely love traveling to car shows and cruise-ins. He also enjoyed bowling and attending auctions, however, being a grandpa was the best title he ever had.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Lou; his son, Todd Miller; his grandchildren, Zachary and Ashleigh Miller and his siblings, Bob (Jessica) Miller, Sally Calvin and Shirley Redfoot.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings, George, Charles and Terry Miller, Alice Holbrook and Rose Cimperman.

Due to the current world pandemic, a private service will be held.

He will be laid to rest in America’s Cemetery.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Research Center.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Miller was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John R. Miller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.