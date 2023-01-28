MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Kaiser, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. He was 71.

John was born May 23, 1951, in Sinzhausen, Germany, a son of Josef and Barbara (Herschberger) Kaiser.

He worked as a skilled millwright for Sharon Steel before retiring.

Survivors include his brothers, Adolf (Patricia) Kaiser of Brookfield, Ohio and Tony (Stephanie) Kaiser of St. Augustine, Florida; as well as, his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Franz and Josef Kaiser II.

In accordance to his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to Joshua’s Haven, P.O. Box 128, Sharon, PA 16146 or www.joshuashaven.org.

