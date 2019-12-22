John “Hammy” E. Livingston, Sr., Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Hammy” Livingston, Sr. of Brookfield, Ohio, entered into the Celestial Lodge above on Thursday, December 19, 2019, while under Hospice care at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown, Ohio, following an extended illness. He was 79.

John was born on February 15, 1940, in Portage, Pennsylvania, a son to Herbert I. and Jennie Lou (Hughes) Livingston.

He met a gal by the name of Suzanne R. Shook and a courtship ensued. They fell in love and exchanged vows on July 30, 1971.

He worked in the coil department at Ajax Tocco Magnathermic Corporation in Warren, Ohio, until they closed in 1983.

John was a 46 year member of Jerusalem Lodge #19 F & AM in Hartford, Ohio and was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Ancient Accepted Order of Scottish Rite, Valley of Youngstown.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing with the Village League at Pine Lakes Golf Course, as well as with his buddies at Deer Creek Golf Course, both in Hubbard, Ohio. He was craftsman with woodworking and he was extremely passionate for Genealogy. He would spend countless hours researching his family tree and left no doubt as to the accuracy of his findings.

His survivors include his wife, Suzanne; children, John E. Livingston, Jr. (Kelly) of Cleveland, Ohio, Kimberly A. Massuri (Roger) and Jacquelyn L. Venzeio (Frank) all of Girard, Ohio; grandchildren, John Metzinger, Alex Livingston, Grant Livingston, Vincent Venzeio, Nicolas Venzeio and Madison Massuri; great-grandson, Brady Metzinger; half-sister, Marjorie Peiffer of Middletown, Pennsylvania and Linda Metzinger, whom John considered like family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, David and Loyd Livingston and his half-sisters, Nancy Holsopple and Marian Virginia.

In accordance to John’s wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

As suggested by his family, material contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street in Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Livingston was presented by Daniel Briceland of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC in Brookfield, Ohio 44403 (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Monday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.