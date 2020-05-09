John Daniel Mihalcin, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A loving husband, father and grandfather, John Daniel Mihalcin, 76, of Brookfield passed away peacefully at Sharon Regional Hospital after a brief illness on Monday, May 4, 2020 in the presence of his family.

John was born on October 5, 1943 to John and Olympia “Libby” Mihalcin (Libeg).

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1961 and served for six years in the Army National Guard as a Specialist. He married Linda McGinnis on April 22, 1967 and they recently celebrated 53 loving years of marriage. He retired from Wheatland Tube Company after 30 years where he went from a laborer to the General Foreman of the mill.

More than anything, John loved spending time with his family. Vacations, especially trips to the ocean, going out to eat or just simply being all together at home meant the world to him. Known as “Johnny Boy” growing up, he often told stories about hanging out on the West Hill playing poker with his friends and shooting pool at the Sky Club. John was an excellent pool player and he loved to tell the story of the time that he shot a game against professional pool player, Willie Mosconi. Although he lost the game, it was something that he was proud to have experienced in his lifetime.

John enjoyed canning peppers and you knew you were his friend if he showed up at your door with a smile and a jar. He also enjoyed painting and would say how much he liked to paint nature and the sky “because you can’t mess the sky up.” He was an outdoorsman and liked to hunt and fish. Some of his most enjoyable moments were on the golf course with his children, grandchildren and friends.

John helped build the Brookfield Community Park where he spent many years coaching and watching his children and grandchildren play baseball. He loved to talk sports and history and had a passion for oldies music, collecting records and old cars. He was of the Catholic faith.

John’s proudest accomplishment was that he married the love of his life and together they raised a family who love, hug and support each other and who have a lifetime of wonderful memories. To his grandchildren, he was always referred to as “Buck.”

John is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Danielle Toro and her husband Dario; sons, John Mihalcin II and his wife Kelly and Dr. Derek Mihalcin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kayla, Rena, Dario “D.J.,” Colt, Spencer, Ryland and Conner; great-grandchild, Dawson; as well as sisters, Rosemary Habarka and Libby Smock and nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Libby; sister, Catherine “Chick” Hoffman and infant brother, John.

John will always be remembered for the way he treated everyone with love and kindness. We hope you think of John when you read this quote from Mother Theresa, “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving better or happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness; kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile.”

Due to recent health concerns, funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.bricelandfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of John’s life will occur at a later date.

