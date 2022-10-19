SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Allen Van Horn, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in his home following an unexpected heart attack. He was 57.

John was born July 21, 1965, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Arthur Allen and Shirley Catherine (Daugherty) Van Horn.

He graduated from Kennedy Christian High School in 1983 and received an academic scholarship to further his studies at Pitt University, Pittsburgh. While at the university, John was the president of the Pro-Life chapter.

He may be best remembered working for PNC Bank as a Technology Consultant Assistant Vice President.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, walking, going out to eat and traveling overseas. He was very gracious to his family, especially his mother. He was extremely brilliant and gifted beyond measure. He will be sorely missed.

Survivors include: his siblings, Dan Van Horn, of St. George, Utah, Doreen Gregory, of Masury, Ohio, and Michael Van Horn (Kathy), of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; his many nieces and nephews; as well as great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Daniel Gregory.

A time of memorial gathering in John’s honor will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Allies for health + wellbeing, 5913 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15206.

