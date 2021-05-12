John Allen Parobek, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, May 10, 2021, John Allen Parobek passed away with his close family beside him. A long battle with cancer and complications took a great while to bring him down.

He was born on March 25, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived a life of hard work and made sure his family had a good life.

John graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School in Andover, Ohio and went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a flight engineer. Following an honorable discharge, he became a member of the Teamsters local #377 and #261.

He enjoyed riding his UTV around and being outside. John was a believer in the universe and of the great unknown. Anyone who had a chance to be a part of his life was sure to know he was a selfless man who would help anyone.

He leaves behind a loving wife of 38 years, Darlene Parobek; son and daughter-in-law, Marco and Chrissy Cristea; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Parobek and Dave Shaffer; four grandchildren, Jayden, Julia, Eric and Evan; and father-in-law, George Sirko, Sr.; all of whom he showed what true strength was and loved dearly. In addition, John loved his two dogs and cat who were always by his side.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alba Parobek; mother-in-law, Julia Sirko; step-mother-in-law, Meredith Sirko; brother-in-law, George Sirko, Jr. and nephew, Owen Parobek.

In accordance to his wishes, private arrangements will be observed.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1240 E. 9th Street, Suite 1017B, Cleveland, Ohio 44199 (216-522-3507)

