AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Allen Farcas, of Austintown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, February 24, 2023, while a patient of the Hospice House following a brief illness. He was 81.

John was born on May 16, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Peter and Pauline (Popelea) Farcas.

He graduated in 1960 from South High School, Youngstown.

He dedicated 38 years of service in the Final Repair Department for General Motors, Lordstown, Ohio, before retiring.

Mr. Farcas was a proud member of North-Mar Church of the Christian & Missionary Alliance of Warren, Ohio.

He also was a member of United Auto Workers Local #1112 and the Twin State Racing Club.

In his spare time, John enjoyed all things associated with cars, as he was a true car enthusiast.

Survivors include his son, Phillip T. (Gina Volpe) Farcas of Hartville, Ohio; daughter, Nicole C. (Bob) Seybert of Fowler, Ohio; grandchildren, Brett, Gabrielle and Dominic; brothers, David (Paula) Farcas of Austintown and Daniel (Karen) Farcas of Liberty Township, Ohio; sister, Ruthie (David) Mullins of Monroe, Georgia and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Clare E. (Woolcock) Farcas, whom he married April 4, 1970, she died July 17, 2003 and Janet (Krell) Farcas, whom he married July 17, 2010, she died February 23, 2022; daughter, Christine Farcas and siblings, Cornelius Farcas and Margaret Ulrich.

A time of gathering to honor Mr. Farcas will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at North-Mar Church, 3855 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44485, where his memorial service is scheduled to follow at 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest next to his bride, Clare, in the Johnston Township Cemetery.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, 10201 Carnegie Avenue, CA Building, Cleveland, OH 44106, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Box 551, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.