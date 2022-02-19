SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joe “Joey” Charles Hedglin, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, went home during the early evening hours on Thursday, February 17, 2022, while under hospice care at his mother’s home, surrounded by the love of his family, following an extended illness. He was 50.

Joe was born May 16, 1971, in Frankfurt, Germany, a son to Joe A. and Victoria Ann (Zubych) Hedglin.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1989 and pursued his passion for Art by studying at Penn State University, Shenango Campus.

Joey had most recently worked at Sharon Packing as a forklift operator. However, he may be best remembered from his time as a manager at the Quaker Steak & Lube, Sharon.

He was a member of the former American Carpo-Russ Club of Sharon. Joey loved to draw and paint. He especially liked to play his guitar and was in a band named “Daze Gone Bye”. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Victoria (Gary Augustine), of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Jaisea Jo Hedglin (Zac Wolfe), of Girard, Ohio; his granddaughter, Jolene “Joey” James Wolfe; his sister, Tracy Sue Weimer (Thomas), of Coitsville, Ohio; his Companion, Yvonne McConnell; his stepchildren, Matalynn & Nicholas McConnell; his step-grandchildren, Niccole, Jaydenn, Bella, Nathaniel, Noah and Ami and his countless friends.

His father preceded him in death.

A time of gathering to honor Joe will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, from 2:00 -5 p.m. at Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Roar Center, 912 East State Street, Suite F, Sharon, PA 16146.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

A television tribute will air Monday, February 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.