JoAnne Marie (DeVeto) Varga, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne Marie (DeVeto) Varga, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away at home while comforted by Hospice on August 30, 2021.

She was born to Charles James and Mildred (McMurray) DeVeto on June 22, 1940.

She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Hubbard High School in 1958.

JoAnne married Jack Varga on July 2, 1966. They built their forever home on the Varga family farm, where they raised their children. The family was active in 4-H for many years.

She was a member of the former St. Bernadette Church in Masury, Ohio, where she served as the President of the Alter and Rosary Society for many years. In addition, she taught religious education for over 35 years. JoAnne was the first woman to serve as Eucharistic Minister for her church. She also served for several years as the President of the National Council of Catholic Women, Youngstown Diocese, Trumbull Deanery. In October 1993, she received the Pius X Award from the Diocese of Youngstown, in recognition of service to her church. JoAnne belonged to St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Vienna, Ohio, once St. Bernadette merged with St. Vincent de Paul to become St. Thomas the Apostle. She was active at St. Thomas, working the Lenten Fish Fry dinners and serving as Eucharistic Minister. She also served as co-President of the St. Thomas Altar and Rosary Guild.

JoAnne worked for the Brookfield Local School District as an educational assistant. She worked in the lower grades as a reading assistant to the children. For almost 40 years, she worked for the Trumbull County Board of Elections as a Judge at the polls. Furthermore, she volunteered at St. John’s Food Pantry in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she loved to play cards. Her favorite greeting to everyone was “Hi, sweetheart!” She was known for the cakes and desserts which she made for her friends and family. She belonged to the Brookfield-Masury Card Club and the Over the Hill Gang of Brookfield.

Her survivors include: her children, Diane Varga, of Westlake, Ohio, Stephen (Tammy) Varga, of Brookfield, Mary Frances “Mimi” O’Mara, of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Theresa (Thomas) Joseph, of Cranberry and Dr. Joseph (Ashley) Varga, of Sugarcreek, Ohio. She leaves behind ten grandchildren, Stephen Jr., Jacob, Andrew and Nicholas Varga, Mackenna and Logan O’Mara, Eve and Oliver Joseph, as well as Joscelin and Clairen Varga. She will especially be remembered by her grandchildren for her special “Grandma and Me” days. She is also survived by her sister, Jean (Jerry) Rydarowicz and sister-in-law, Shirley DeVeto, all of Hubbard, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, who passed on February 9, 2008 and brothers, Charles and John DeVeto.

A time of gathering to honor Mrs. Varga will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403 and on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 381 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

A Memorial Mass will be said for her on Thursday, September 2, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made payable to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

