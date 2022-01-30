BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. Brant, longtime resident of Brookfield, Ohio, went home into the arms of her beloved “Sy” on Friday, January 28, 2022, following an extended illness. She was 87.

Joan was born April 22, 1934, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John J. and Marian (Mortimer) Bartosh.

After graduating from Penn High School, Greenville, Pennsylvania, in 1952, she fell in love with a gentleman by the name of Sylvester “Sy” E. Brant.

They exchanged vows on November 9, 1952, and together started a family. To this union, four sons were born, Rodney, Reid, Randy and Kevin.

She was a proud homemaker for her family.

Joan was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where she participated in many activities held at the church. In addition, she was dedicated to the Friendship Circle of the church. She had also been a volunteer with the Hospice of Sharon Regional Hospital for many years. She was a blessing to everyone who met her.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially their three trips to Europe. She also liked assembling jigsaw puzzles and doing word find books.

Family meant the world to her. She was extremely devoted to her family, church, and friends, always showing her unconditional love for them. She was so proud of her boys, and even more so, her grandchildren. She was feisty, yet kind, with a heart of gold. She was living proof that great things really do come in small packages.

She is survived by her sons, Rodney (Cindy) Brant of Fairmont, West Virginia, Reid (Debbie) Brant of Hartford, Ohio, Randy (Kim) Brant and Kevin (Sharon) Brant, all of Hubbard, Ohio; her 16 grandchildren; her 20 great-grandchildren; her one great-great-grandson; her brother, Richard Bartosh, of Greenville and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband “Sy”, who passed December 17, 2004; her grandson, Josh Brant and her siblings, Anna Mae Rupnik, John “Jack”, William “Bill” and James “Jim” Bartosh.

A time of gathering to honor Joan’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 3:00 -6:00 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 159 Todd Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. also in the church.

She will be laid to rest with her family in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Material contributions can be made to the Hospice of Sharon, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

