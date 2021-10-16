Joan K. (Kolbrich) Rung, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joan K. Rung, a resident at Saint John XXIII Home, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

She was born on January 14, 1932, in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

On February 14, 1951, she married George Rung, who preceded her in death in 2003.

Survivors include, daughter, Ellen (Thomas) Cornelius; son, George (June) Rung; grandchildren, Kimberly (Robert) Lowers, Amanda Cornelius, Christopher (Krystal) Rung and five great-grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at bricelandfuneraldservice.com.

