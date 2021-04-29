Jeremy Michael Brown, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bayfront Health Brooksville. Jeremy Michael Brown, 37, formerly of East Palestine, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2021, at Bayfront Health Brooksville, Florida.

He was born in Salem, Ohio.

He grew up in East Palestine, Ohio and moved to Brooksville a year ago from Beverly Hills, Florida.

Jeremy was a 2002 Graduate of East Palestine High School, where he was on the football and track teams.

He attended the Columbus College of Art and Design and was currently a student at UAT (University of Advanced Technology) in Web Design.

He was Catholic by faith, an avid bowler, enjoyed movies, woodworking, and cooking. He was a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nashville Predators. Jeremy’s passing was sudden, however, his family made the decision for Jeremy to be an Organ and Tissue Donor, to be able to help other people live a better life.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfathers, Regis Mundy and Leon Gruszecki and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Valeria Brown.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Barbara Herriott and her husband, Walter, of East Palestine; his father, Ray E. Brown, of Beverly Hills; his siblings, Niki Stewart and her husband, Christopher, of New Middletown, Ohio, Darrin Brown, of Beverly Hills, Chris Herriott and his wife, Liz, of Gardener, Kansas, Jennifer Fahs and her husband, Allen, of Columbiana, Ohio and Jaime Herriott, of Nashville, Tennessee; his maternal grandmother, Pauline Gruszecki, of Salem; nieces and nephews, Caleb and Natasha Stewart, Zach and Ryan Fahs and Abby and Evelyn Herriott; his girlfriend, Kristina Barnes, of Brooksville and numerous aunts, uncles, as well as extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jr. Service League of Brooksville were Jeremy volunteered, P.O. Box 936, Brooksville, FL 34605, or through PayPal at JSLbrooksville@gmail.com.

You may also contribute to St. John’s Church in Summitville, Ohio, for a garden in his name at the cemetery pavilion. The church mailing address is 271 Chestnut St., Lisbon, OH 44432.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jeremy on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in St. John’s Catholic Church, Summitville, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest with family in the church cemetery.

