SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jenny Lynn Thousand, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, while a patient in the UPMC – Jameson Hospital, New Castle, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness. She was 61.

Jenny was born on April 9, 1960, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Lauren Grant Rhoades, Sr. and Janet Rose (Scrivens) Rhoades.

She was a 1978 graduate from Conneaut Lake High School.

Her occupation varied throughout her lifetime. She had worked at Conneaut Lake Park, selling candied apples. In addition, she was a partner of Mert’s Appliance Store, Greenville, Pennsylvania, as well as a former flight attendant.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, art and coloring. She loved being in the company of her cats, “Willow” and “Boo”, however, spending time with granddaughter, Bella, warmed her heart the most.

Survivors include her son, Jared M. (Christine) Pier of Saegertown, Pennsylvania; Ingrid L. Pier (fiancé, Corban J. Crockett) of Sharon; her grandchildren, Bella Rose Bridges, Wyatt J. Pier, Gwenyth R. Pier and Noah H. Thousand; a host of nieces and nephews and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merton Thousand, who died July 2, 2000 and brother, Lauren Grant Rhoades, Jr.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 3005 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

