Jeffrey S. Bell, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey S. Bell, of Hubbard, Ohio, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio. He was 57.

Jeff was born January 15, 1963, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, a son to Lloyd W. and Joan M. (Himes) Bell.

He graduated in 1981 from Hubbard High School and had worked in the maintenance department of Liberty Steel Products, both in Masury and North Jackson, Ohio. In addition, Jeff also was an auto-mechanic for Morrow’s Auto Services, of Hubbard.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, going camping, riding motorcycles and traveling.

Survivors include: his mother, Joan, of Hubbard; his children, Mandy Wray and her husband Daniel, Alex Bell, and Vaileen Bell, all of Masury; his siblings, Lloyd “Butch” Bell and his wife Deb, Pat Kruest, Carol Clark and her husband Skip and Dave Bell, all of Hubbard, Ron Bell and his wife Kathy, of Masury, Donna Pugh and her husband William, of Hubbard, Laurie Root and her husband Dave, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Lisa Ryser and her husband Mark and Gary Bell, all of Hubbard and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and by his nephew, David Bell.

A time of gathering to honor Jeff will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

