BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jeffery L. Thompson died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was 59 years old.

He was born on June 7, 1960.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Briceland Funeral Home, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

A Masonic Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.