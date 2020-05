BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey D. Brenner, Sr., age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

He was born October 14, 1946.

Arrangments are pending and being handled by Briceland Funeral Services.

