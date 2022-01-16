FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette L. Crawford, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, was called home on Thursday, January 14, 2022, as a patient in the Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, from complications due to COVID-19. She was 57.

Jeannette was born on August 15, 1964, in Sharon, a daughter to Luke Gunn and Louise Crawford.

She was a 1983 graduate from Farrell High School and was a homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cheering for her Seattle Seahawks, watching movies and cooking chicken, ribs and mac-n-cheese.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Crawford of Warren, Ohio, William Crawford of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Anthony Crawford of Farrell, as well as, her five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Timothy Crawford.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at bricelandfuneralservice.com.

