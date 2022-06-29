WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyributes) – Jeannette Arlene Bailey-Sigle, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed from this life to eternal life on Friday, May 20, 2022, while at home and under hospice care, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 64.

Jeannette was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on February 28, 1958, a daughter to Gordon Weldon Sigle and Jeanne Evelyn (Schall) Sigle.

She graduated in 1977 from Brookfield High School and furthered her education by obtaining an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Development, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Social Work, both from Youngstown State University.

Jeannette had worked as a social worker for the Trumbull County Combined Health District, Warren, Ohio.

In her spare time, she enjoyed camping. She had the gift of a photographic eye. Her favorite subjects were animals, sunsets, butterflies and nature in general. However, one of Jeannette’s favorite pastimes was going to the Hubbard Public Library.

Survivors include: her husband, Victor Edward Litwiler; her daughter, Charity Bailey, of Masury, Ohio; her son, David (Tina) Bailey, of Hubbard; her grandchildren, Kaelyn Bailey, Colton Bailey and Logan Gramsky; and her sisters, Barbara Robinson, of Xenia, Ohio, Marilyn (George) Follmer, of Sun City Center, Florida, Carolyn Warvel, of Henderson, Nevada, Virginia Sigle, of Garden City, Utah and Patricia Wayerski, of Germantown, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours will be held. A Celebration of Life service will be announced later by her children.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Family Hospice & Palliative Care, 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

