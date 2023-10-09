FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Jeannetta Lorraine “Flossi” Satterwhite-Holloway was called to enter into the joy of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the age of 91.

Jeannetta was born to Ulysses Grant and Lulabelle (William) Satterwhite, on August 25, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School class of 1950.

Mrs. Jeannetta “Flossie” was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church and The Twin City Elks Lodge 187, Farrell, Pennsylvania, where she was a former majorette and played on the basketball team. She was the former Grand Master of Adelphia Temple; Past Daughter Ruler; Past State President; Granddaughter Ruler; Grand Directness of Zelphia Temple #66; Counsel NW PA; a former Coordinator to the Southwest Gardens’ Arch House; Atlanta Club YoKettle; and thirty plus years of “Come eat with Flossi.” She was a member of the Murray Bell Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary; she organized the Annual Thanksgiving dinner; she was active with the “Willing Workers,” of the Ruth African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church; she generously volunteered her time to Southwest Gardens; The Prince of Peace Center and the Arc of Mercer County.

She believed in keeping the family connected by having her home full of love and with good food. She loved hard and kept everyone close in her arms and in her heart.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her son, Elder Berry Holloway III; six grandsons, Cedric (Zita) Smith of Vail, Arizona, Jermaine J. Holloway of Farrell, Jason Pinkins of Farrell, Dwayne Smith of Mercer, Corland Scales of Atlanta, Georgia and Frank Holloway, Jr. of Farrell; four granddaughters, Chauntise Ousley of Farrell, Luvretta Holloway of Houston, Texas, Jeannetta Holloway of Farrell, Chantel Taylor of Sharon and Dorothy (Billie) Robinson of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; a Godson, Terry Wells of Farrell; 36 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren and she was cherished by a host of nieces, nephews, Godchildren and cousins, as well as many relatives and friends.

Mrs. Holloway was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysses Grant and Lulabelle Holloway Satterwhite; father and mother-in-law, Berry Lee and Gladys Holloway; sisters, Rosetta (Rev. Clem) Ragster and Blanche Callahan; daughter, Carlotta Holloway; son, Frank F. Holloway, Sr.; granddaughter, Carlotta Freeman; grandson, Armone L. A. Holloway and a sister-in-law, Betty Justice.

A Home Going Celebration will be held in her honor on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m., in the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121, where family and friends may gather one hour prior to pay their respects, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

