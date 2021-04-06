Jeanne R. Lynn, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne R. Lynn, of Vienna, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Monday, April 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family while at home, following a period of declining health. She was 74.

Jeanne was born November 26, 1946, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a daughter to James W. and Mary Jane (Hill) Riffle.

A 1964 graduate from Hickory High School, she worked as an Executive Assistant for 25 plus years with Packard Electric. In addition, she worked for Gorant Candies at their Howland Plaza location.

In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting and reading. However, spending time with her grandchildren brought her the most joy.

She is survived by: her husband, William “Bill” Lynn, whom she married July 18, 1980; her children, Kylie Dayton, of Woodstock, Georgia and Douglas Lynn (Kattie), of Warren, Ohio; her grandchildren, Ethan Dayton, Gavin Dayton, Seth Lynn, and Nora Lynn; her siblings, James Riffle, of Las Vegas, Nevada, John Riffle (Alice), of Niles, Ohio, Jeffrey Riffle (Margaret Jacobson), of Windham, Ohio, Joseph Riffle (Alexis), of Howland, Ohio, and Joan Molek, of Niles and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Vienna Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, VeloSano Research AC322, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44195.

