BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Loretta (Hager) Malandro, 74, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on February 21, 2022.

Jean was born on March 27, 1947, to parents Jack and Wilma (Miller) Hager of Brookfield, Ohio.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1965.

She worked in many different careers over her lifetime, but those most important to her were those in service of others, including her time as Director of Social Services at Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh and for the Salvation Army. In this role, she also served as a front-line responder offering aid on-site in New York City after the disaster at the World Trade Center in 2001.

She was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church and volunteered extensively in the community, including with the Church and the Brookfield Township Outreach Association.

Jean also was very passionate about her family. She rarely missed any events involving her granddaughters, and if you spent any amount of time around her family then you most certainly knew (and loved) “Grandma Jeans”!

She was preceded in death by her husband, best friend and companion Eugene Malandro.

Her surviving family includes: son, Marc Malandro and his wife Jennifer (Woodward), of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and their daughters, Jessica Nicole Malandro and her fiancé, Phillip Fry and Delaney Malandro; sister, Jacque O’Brien, of Brookfield, Ohio; her sons, Thomas and his partner, Bill Boschert; Keith and his wife Stacie and their sons Conner and Keagan, William and his wife Annie and their sons, Will and Finn.

At Jean’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. She asks that you remember her by taking some time to help in your community.

Any memorial contributions can be made to either the Salvation Army of Mahoning County, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44511, or the American Red Cross closest to your area.

Hebrews 6:10

“God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them.”

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean Loretta (Hager) Malandro, please visit our floral store.