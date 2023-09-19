FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – JB “Ray” Brown, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, was tragically taken by unhallowed hands Friday, September 8, 2023, at the age of 39.

Ray was born June 12, 1984, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John Ray and Deborah Jean (Crawford) Brown.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 2002, where he enjoyed playing the trumpet.

Shortly following his graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Air Force. He was assigned to the 317 Airlift Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Abilene, Texas, as an apprentice to learn aircraft electrical and environmental systems. His decorations and citations include: Air Force Training Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Outstanding Service Medal.

After his discharge, he furthered his education by becoming a certified welder at Laurel Technical Institute.

He had worked at Dean’s Dairy, Thompson’s Fabrication, and most recently at Sharon Fencing.

Ray loved spending time with his daughters, whom he adored. In addition, he liked playing video games, just chillin’, and riding his bike. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his parents, John and Deborah, of Farrell; daughters, Janae Marie Brown, of Sharon, and Eliza Grace Brown, of Farrell; sisters, Jonnise Brown, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Raven Brown, of Sharon; niece, Malia Indykiewicz; nephew, Kane Jackson-Brown; as well as a host of Aunts, Uncles, & Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joan Petway and Frederick Petway, Sr. and Arthur David Brown and Margaret Brown; aunts, Jeannette Crawford, Iona Brown, Judy Drum, and Gloria Moss; and uncle, David Brown.

A time of gathering to honor Ray will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at Redeemed Sanctuary, 120 Elm Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146. A Home Going Service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., by officiant, Pastor Tiffany Holden. He will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery with military honors.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Ray was conducted by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)