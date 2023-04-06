SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jaysun Dumon Burns, left this life unexpectedly April 1, 2023, as a result of a senseless act of violence.

Jaysun was born February 13, 2002, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Melissa Guthrie and Joshua Dupri Burns, Sr.

He attended Farrell and Sharon schools and excelled in football while at Sharon High school. He worked as a prep cook at several restaurants, both in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as well as Mercer County.

Jaysun had the most infectious smile and was affectionately known as Jay Burnzy. He would brighten the hearts of many by his presence and had a laugh to match. He was passionate about music and was a very prolific rapper. And let’s not forget, he was a diehard Cleveland Brown’s fan.

He is survived by his parents; siblings, Joshua Burns, Jr., Joshalinn Burns, both of Sharon, Jashay Watkins, Aaleeya Fields, and August Fields, all of Myrtle Beach; grandparents, Peggy (Hugh) Washington, of Sharon, and Donald Guthrie, Sr., of Myrtle Beach; great-grandparents, Robert E. Newby, Sr., of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, George (Brenda) Hubbard, of Brookfield, Ohio, and Deloris Neely, of Masury, Ohio; godparents, Kiesha Gibson, of Atlanta, Georgia, DeAnna Zawacki, of Sharon, Razar McLean, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, and Matthew Bucciarelli, of Youngstown, Ohio; special niece and nephew, Aurora Burns and Brayden Burns; his extended family; and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty Guthrie; maternal grandfather, James Neely; paternal grandfathers, Courtney Hubbard and Michael Burns; and paternal great-grandmothers, Edith Louise Newby, Irene Burns, Thelma Jackson, and Bernice Hubbard.

A time of gathering to honor Jaysun will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at the Greater Pentecostal House of Prayer, 725 Fruit Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121. A Home Going Service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., by officiant, Pastor Sandra M. Green, and eulogist, Minister Michael Burns.

