Jay M. Curry, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay M. Curry, of Brookfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on February 15, 2021, at Ohio Living Lake Vista, Cortland, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 97 and a day.

Jay was born on Valentine’s Day, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Harry L. and Anna E. (Fox) Curry.

His elementary school years were spent in Austintown Fitch and Youngstown City Schools. However, he graduated from Brookfield High School in 1942.

He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during WWII and was assigned to the 25th General Hospital, 30th Field Hospital, and the 2nd Evacuation Unit during the Battle of the Bulge in Europe.

Employed by General American Transportation in Masury, Ohio, he served in many areas of supervision and management for over 42 years. He was instrumental in initiating an Employee Assistance Program, which still exists in the Chicago area as a hotline to meet people’s needs. He retired on his birthday in 2011, working his last 27 years with Roemer Industries, Masury, as a Manufacturing Engineer of tooling and equipment.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard, Ohio, where he was an Adult Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Deacon, and Church Moderator for over 70 years. Furthermore, in the community he was active as a Board Member and Board President of Neighborhood Ministries, with centers in Campbell, Ohio and Youngstown.

He was the President of the American Baptist Churches of Ohio and also served nationally on the General Board of American Baptist Churches – USA. In addition, Jay was a 63 year member, Past Master, and Secretary of Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio; past High Priest of the Kinsman Chapter of Royal Arch Masons and Illustrious Master of the Warren Council of Royal and Select Masons of Ohio.

He leaves his son, Tom (Thamrong) Sae Kho and wife Sandy, of Brookfield; grandchildren, Dr. Tiffany Marian Sae-Kho and husband Mike Allen Stanish, of Rochester, Minnesota and Timothy Jay Sae-Kho, of Akron, Ohio; brother, Howard Curry and wife Donna, of Brookfield; sister, Kathleen Dice and husband Robert, of Winter Haven, Florida and extended family and many friends.

Preceding him in death are his beloved wife of 72 years, Marian A. (Allen) Curry, who died February 8, 2019; his siblings, Harry Curry and wife Betty, Tom Curry and wife Barbara, and Nancy Couzens and husband Jim.

Due to the current health pandemic, a memorial service will be planned and announced at a future date.

He loved the Lord Jesus and his personal relationship with God. Therefore, material contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 59 Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, Ohio 44425 (or) Heart Reach Ministries, 211 Redondo Drive, Youngstown, Ohio 44504.

