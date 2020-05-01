James R. Donaldson, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Donaldson, of Vienna, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020, following a period of declining health. He was 84.

James was born on June 24, 1935, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Claude W. and Gladys L. (Nichols) Donaldson.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1953 and furthered his education by attending Youngstown University.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and help keep our country free when he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was assigned to Company A, of the 6th Armored Calvary Tanker Division, while stationed in Germany. His decorations and citations include: National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist 3rd Class.

He fell in love with a girl by the name of Mary Elizabeth Wright and they exchanged vows on December 1, 1956. Two beautiful daughters were born to this union, Amy and Heather. He also raised a nephew, Jamie A. Wright, as a son.

He supported his young family working as a banker. His career started with Merchants & Manufacturers Bank in Sharon. He then went to work for Second National Bank, in Warren, Ohio, which then became Sky Bank and finally Huntington Bank. He officially retired in 1997 after dedicating 38 years to his profession. After his retirement, he was a Trust Consultant for 7 years. During his career, he graduated from the American Bankers Association Trust Division at Bucknell University, and (ABA) National Trust School of Northwestern University. During his time with Sky Bank, he was Vice-President and Trust Officer.

He was a member of the Vienna United Methodist Church. In the past he served as Financial Chairman of the Boy Scouts Western Reserve District and was a member of both the Warren Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Warren Jaycees. He was a Past President of the Warren Lions Club and Past President of the Mahoning-Shenango Valley Estate Planning Council. He was also Past President of the Vienna Little League and served on the Zoning Appeals Board in Vienna.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working around the house, going to casinos and playing cards.

He is survived by: his wife, Mary E. Donaldson; his daughters, Amy L. (David) Sell, of Liberty Township, Ohio and Heather A. (Ronald) Mickel, of Niles, Ohio; his nephew whom he raised as a son, Jamie A. Wright, of Campbell, Ohio; his grandchildren, Lindsey L. (Logan) Moritz, Christina L. (Adam) Carpenter, Jaedon L. (Andrea) Sell and Taylor L. Sell; his great-grandchildren, Connor, Elizabeth & Grace Moritz; his brother, Jack E. Donaldson, of Apex, North Carolina and by his many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and his siblings, William H., Robert M., Thomas A., and Charles G. Donaldson and Karen Donaldson.

In accordance with his wishes, private graveside services will be observed. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Vienna United Methodist Church, 4265 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, Ohio 44473.

