VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. Fortuna, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 while a patient at St. Joseph Health Center, Warren, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 74.

James was born February 25, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Joseph P. & Sarah L. (Sabella) Fortuna.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1965 and became a well-known car salesman with Mel Grata, Hermitage. In addition, he also worked at Harmon Motors. He appreciated the many customers he had served, whom he became friends with over the years. He loved his job, and was good at it.

Survivors include: his daughter, Amanda (Troy) Squibbs, of Masury, Ohio; his grandsons, Nicholas McElwain and Brandon Logan, Jr.; his siblings, Sarah Jo (Frank) Basta, Carita (Frank) Ferguson and Joseph M. (Kathryn) Fortuna; his many nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved fur-pup, Sammy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cynthia Schenz and niece, Katie Prample.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

