ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Michael Stafford, Sr., lifelong resident of Orangeville, Ohio, entered into the Celestial Lodge above on Sunday, December 17, 2023, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family. He was 87.

James was born on March 16, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Kenneth H. & Mary E. (Sadler) Stafford.

He graduated from Vernon High School in 1954.

He was the owner and operator of City Disposal Service for over 30 years before he retired. However, he continued to work part-time at Cortland Hardwoods and First National Bank as a cash carrier, both located in Cortland, Ohio.

He was a 61-year member of Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio; Jaguar Club of Ohio, 1980-present; Penn-Ohio Model A Club 5 Points Chapter, 2007-present; Orangeville Volunteer Fire Department; Orangeville City Council and Faithful Member Club, Hartford.

In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring classic cars, woodworking, building furniture and operating his Ham Radio.

Jim was very meticulous and extremely talented. He was gifted in many ways. He cared deeply for his family and friends. He will truly be missed.

Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Patricia; children, James Stafford, Jr., Cynthia Crumly, and Amy Stafford; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and siblings, Kenneth Stafford, Sr., William Stafford and Gladys Baldwin.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hallie Kolod.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made to either the Ohio Masonic Home (or) Jerusalem Lodge, both c/o P.O. Box 225, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Stafford was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

